New pavilion, playground coming to Heart of Cedar Springs Park

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Construction is underway on new amenities at the Heart of Cedar Springs Park after years of seeking funding.

The $600,000 project will add a pavilion with year-round restrooms and a train-themed playground to the park.

City of Cedar Springs

"From a city perspective, we're trying to improve a little bit, but keep green space through the summers. Every Wednesday night, we have a concert here at the amphitheater. They're getting more and more popular," said Cedar Springs City Manager Darla Falcon.

Funding for the improvements is split between a Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund Grant and the city's Downtown Development Authority.

Daren Bower

"Several years ago. We submitted our first application, but it didn't score high enough, so we weren't funded. We tweaked the application, redesigned a few things, submitted again, and we scored high enough," Falcon said.

Cedar Springs DDA President David Ringler, who also owns Cedar Springs Brewing Company, said the infrastructure improvements were needed for the park's growing activities.

"You're trying to create use. You're trying to create activity. And you know, things do evolve as they start to be used, you realize what some of the additional needs might be," Ringler said.

Daren Bower

The park currently offers only two porta-potties and a single-stall restroom for visitors.

Cedar Springs resident Tony Norkus welcomes the improvements.

"It really adds to the welcoming feel of the community. We desperately needed bathrooms here," Norkus said. "The playground is a good idea because this area is used quite a bit. So next to the library, with the fountain and the brewery and the trail, these are all great improvements for the city, so I think it'll be good for years to come."

Daren Bower

The new pavilion and playground are expected to be completed by the end of November.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

