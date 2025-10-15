MSP task force seizes marijuana plants from Courtland Township property

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A number of unmarked police cruisers parked at a home in Courtland Township on Wednesday sparked a number of questions from neighbors.

When FOX 17's Rockford neighborhood reporter Daren Bower arrived at the property on 11 Mile Road between Shaner Avenue and Myers Lake Avenue, it was evident that Michigan State Police was conducting some kind of operation.

WXMI/Daren Bower Unmarked Michigan State Police cruiser sit parked outside a home in Courtland Township on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Troopers were seen seizing several marijuana plants from the property.

When we contacted Michigan State Police, a spokesperson confirmed one of its task force teams was carrying out a search warrant for suspected illegal activity. State police would not divulge more information, citing that it is part of an on-going investigation.

However, our camera clearly captured troopers seizing several marijuana plants.

While it is legal for people to grow their own personal marijuana plants, up to 12 under the state's recreational marijuana law, there are stipulations on how visible the plants can be and local municipalities can enact more strict guidelines.

It's not clear why this Courtland Township property was targeted in the investigation.

