Man charged in death of 3-year-old girl in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A 33-year-old man has been charged with two felonies in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl who was struck by a pickup truck on April 3.

Daniel Richard Bryant was arraigned Monday in 63rd District Court on charges of reckless driving causing death and second-degree child abuse. Bryant was a father figure to the child, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Court documents say Bryant was driving home from another residence in Northland Estates Mobile Home Park when 3-year-old Estella Marie Johnson was hit by his truck.

Bryant told deputies that Estella liked to run alongside and race him in his truck and that her brother, who was riding inside yelled to stop, and that is when Bryant found Estella under the truck, he told police, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Emergency crews tried to save the child, but she died from severe injuries.

Bryant's bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety. His preliminary examination is scheduled for April 22 at 9:30 a.m.

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