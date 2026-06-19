PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 12th annual Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give teed off at Blythefield Country Club, bringing together professional female golfers competing for a share of the $3.25 million purse and inspiring young spectators in the gallery.



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LPGA tournament inspires young female golfers at Blythefield Country Club

Among the fans were many young girls who came to watch their professional role models in action.

Daren Bower

Nine-year-old Lacey Day of Rockford attended the tournament with her father, Brandon, and received a golf ball from a player.

"I think it's a really fun sport; it's like watching them is kind of cool to watch them," Lacey said.

Her father, Brandon, said the tournament provided a valuable opportunity for his daughter.

Daren Bower

"We're just starting to get into golf with Lacey here, and so it was a really cool opportunity to show her the LPGA, and to show her women that also enjoy the game of golf," he said.

Daren Bower

The fan-friendly event featured many golfers stopping to sign autographs, particularly for young fans like 11-year-old Joey Tinker of Hudsonville.

"They are some of my biggest inspirers. I feel like I might be out there hitting the ball as hard as they are," Tinker said.

Daren Bower

Two-time champion Brooke Henderson said the tournament is one of her favorites on the tour.

"I love this event. It's so fun to come back here every single year. I think the energy and atmosphere is what's so special. It's so kid and family-friendly," Henderson said.

Daren Bower

Tournament Director Cathy Cooper emphasized the importance of the players as role models.

"These are strong women that have found their way through adversity, through trial, through hard work; they set great examples. One thing I will say about the LPGA players, they are wonderful, good, authentic people, great, great role models," Cooper said.

The tournament's impact on young spectators was evident, with Lacey Day expressing newfound aspirations.

Daren Bower

"I think I might be a golfer one day," she said.

The tournament continues through Sunday at Blythefield Country Club.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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