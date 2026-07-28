ROCKFORD, Mich. — Inside a Rockford factory, workers are not only making brand new Chaco sandals but also repairing old ones, giving the footwear new life and keeping them from ending up in landfills.



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Inside Rockford's Chaco factory, where old sandals get new life

Hundreds of Chaco sandals sit in bins, waiting to be refurbished after being sent back to the factory by customers.

Daren Bower

"Chaco Nation just loves their sandals, so they absolutely do not want them to go to landfill because they have so many stories behind each step," said Scott Hay, Chaco Footwear Green Team leader.

The company receives sandals with unique stories. Some customers even send letters about their Chacos' adventures.

Daren Bower

"This is one we couldn't repair because that right there was eaten by a penguin," said Hay.

"Oftentimes we get sandals that have been worn for 25 years. One time we had a sandal that was sent back within the week because a dog chewed through the strap," said Rose Fulbright, Chaco Footwear Marketing Director.

Daren Bower

The refurbishment program has kept over 300,000 pairs of Chacos from landfills, according to Fulbright.

"We believe we should repair first, and so obviously it's a super durable sandal. We just believe that Chacos don't belong in a landfill; they belong out on the river and having fun," Fulbright said.

Daren Bower

The company's environmental commitment extends beyond repairs. Chaco recycles all old rubber soles and trimmings, partnering with another company that turns the material into soft surfaces for playgrounds and picnic areas.

Daren Bower

"I think we all feel passionate about it because this year alone, we've put 11,000 pounds of rubber that has been recycled," Hay said.

Even the sandal straps are made from recycled water bottles.

Daren Bower

"We were awarded a member of the green team here in Rockford, which is promoting environmental stewardship and commitment to sustainability in the community," Hay said.

Workers at the facility take pride in their environmental impact.

"They're ready to go on their next adventure, to a lake, river, mountain, different country, who knows," Hay said of the repaired sandals.

Daren Bower

Customers with old Chacos can start a repair by going to chacos.com or CLICK HERE.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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