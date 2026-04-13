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Inaugural Rogue River Gauntlet canoe race comes to Rockford

Rockford hosts the inaugural Rogue River Gauntlet on April 18,19. The two-day canoe racing event features elite paddlers on a 10-mile course.
Inaugural Rogue River Gauntlet canoe race comes to Rockford
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ROCKFORD, Mich. — This weekend, Rockford is making waves with the inaugural Rogue River Gauntlet — a two-day canoe racing event that's bringing elite paddlers to the Rogue River for the first time.

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Inaugural Rogue River Gauntlet canoe race comes to Rockford

The competition kicks off Saturday morning with a two-person team race, featuring a challenging 10-mile course from the Rockford dam upstream to Friske Road and back. Sunday wraps up with the solo race.

Registration is still open, and the Michigan Canoe Racing Association expects paddlers from across the region to compete in what organizers hope will become an annual tradition.

If you want to like to watch the competition, racing begins at 10 am both days just north of the dam.

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