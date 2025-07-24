Iconic Grattan Raceway for sale after 65 years

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After 65 years of operation, Grattan Raceway near Rockford is now on the market for $10 million.

The 190-acre property, owned by the Faasen family, has been a favorite destination for racing enthusiasts from across the region.

"I'm 72; it's getting about that time where, you know, you can't work forever, even though I probably would," said Kurt Faasen, co-owner of the raceway.

Race car driver Craig Weidner, who traveled from Cadillac to test his Mustang on the track, expressed his fondness for Grattan.

"This is my favorite track," Weidner said. "It has a lot of variety to it. It's not just a flat, you know, a lot of people talk about the circle track. No, we turn right and left, and this is really, really, really a great track."

The raceway has hosted numerous celebrities and professional drivers throughout its history. According to Faasen, Paul Newman, Walter Payton, and Tom Cruise have all spent time at the track. Many IndyCar drivers used Grattan for testing before the Detroit Grand Prix.

While the Faasen family is ready to sell, they hope the next owner will preserve the raceway's legacy.

"I would like to see it stay the way it is. But you know, like you say, we have no control over that," Faasen said.

Racing enthusiasts share similar sentiments about the track's future.

"It's just a wonderful, wonderful facility, so I'd love to see it kept as a racetrack. It'd be a wonderful, wonderful gift for the community. It really would," one visitor commented.

The raceway remains open and continues to host events during the sale process.

To see Grattan Raceway's 2025 schedule, click here.

