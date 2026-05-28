Home badly damaged during fire Wednesday in Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A house fire broke out Wednesday in Plainfield Township off of Kroes Street near Rockford High School.

Several agencies were on scene in the 3800 block of Kroes. According to the Plainfield Township Fire Department, the initial call came in around 8:29 p.m.

Algoma Township, Alpine Township, Cannon Township, Sparta, and Rockford fire departments provided additional assistance, along with Rockford Ambulance.

FOX 17

The homeowner shared video of the fire with FOX 17. You can see flames erupting from the roof, causing significant damage.

House fire near Rockford High School

The homeowner said everyone who was inside the home when the fire started made it out safe.

Fire officials stated there is significant damage to the home.

Late Wednesday, crews were still putting out hot spots.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more.

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