ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — With Major League Baseball spring training underway and the high school varsity baseball season set to begin March 25, a Cedar Springs nonprofit organization is helping young athletes reach their full potential.

WATCH STORY HERE

Hawks Athletics gives young baseball players a place to grow their game

At Hawks Athletics, 16-year-old Luke Ball was busy working on his swing in a state-of-the-art batting cage that uses a video screen and computer to simulate hitting on a real baseball diamond.

Daren Bower

"Every day I'm coming here after school, and I'm just getting my arm ready for the season, taking swings every day off the tee," Ball said.

Founded in 2023, Hawks Athletics was created to give young players a place to improve their game regardless of the weather. Hundreds of young players visit the facility each week to work on their skills.

Daren Bower

Ball said he has already noticed significant improvement.

"I've seen my swing improve a lot, and also my mechanics, pitching. I'm just practicing my mechanics, my hip, shoulder separation, and all that," he said.

All Hawks Athletics staff, including co-founders Todd Norman and Brant Bender, volunteer their time to work with athletes.

Daren Bower

Norman shared a notable success story from the facility.

"I had a young man who was not going to try out for high school baseball. He didn't think he would have a chance. He didn't think that he would even get looked at. And he's been working with us all this time, and he just made the varsity team for Cedar Springs," Norman said.

Bender said the facility's mission goes beyond baseball.

Daren Bower

"A lot of people have said, why aren't you doing this for money? Because there's so much money in it. It's not about that. It's about the opportunity for the kids. It's about getting them an opportunity to play in college. Because some of these kids have the talent, but it just wasn't being developed," Bender said.

For Ball, the facility is a key part of his long-term goals.

"I personally want to play college baseball, and this is definitely one of my goals, one of my big steps to getting there, being in here every day and just being better as a ball player and a person," he said.

For more information about Hawks Athletics, CLICK HERE for a link to cshawks.com.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube