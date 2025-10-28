CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — If you are looking for a free, fun family activity for the upcoming Halloween weekend, my Cedar Springs neighborhood has something spooky for you.



WATCH STORY HERE

Free showings of Beetlejuice at Kent Theatre on Halloween weekend

At the Kent Theatre on Main Street, in downtown Cedar Springs, starting on October 31, they will be showing the movie Beetlejuice for 3 days.

Show times are Friday at 6 pm, two shows on Saturday at 3 and 6 pm, and one show on Sunday at 3. Admission for all shows is free, and remember, just don’t say the name of the movie out loud three times in a row.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube