GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prom season is approaching, and a free formal wear boutique is giving teens a chance to look their best without the financial burden.

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Free Formal Wear Boutique helps teens attend prom without the cost

The event, a first-time partnership between Lift Community Outreach and Tapestry Rockford, offers dresses, suits, and accessories — including shoes, makeup, and ties — all at no cost.

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Volunteer Judy Hoover says she has seen firsthand the impact events like this can have on teens and their families.

"When you have somebody trying on a dress, and they look at themselves, and they say, I could have never afforded something like this. I've never been able to go to prom," Hoover said.

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She added that prom costs go well beyond the outfit itself.

"It's not just the original formal wear, it's everything that goes with it, the shoes, the makeup, all of that adds up, and people just can't afford it," Hoover said.

Daren Bower

Lift Community Outreach Executive Director Michelle Hatfield said past events have moved families to tears.

"When we've done this in the past, we've had parents in tears because they knew they couldn't afford a dress or a suit for their child, and so they had told me they'd have to go to secondhand stores," Hatfield said.

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Tapestry Rockford Founder and President Shawn Marie Loney said the partnership expands the event's reach to students across the region.

"We've invited all of the students from the schools that Tapestry services in northern Kent County and made sure they were all aware. And with Lift Community Outreach being involved, that opens up to even more students in areas that are not familiar with Tapestry," Loney said.

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Loney emphasized how meaningful the experience is for the teens who attend.

"Knowing that they can have something that will help them fit in and belong and just make these memories with their friends, it's such an important day, and we really like to give them the opportunity to have this," Loney said.

For volunteer Sandy Olsen, helping kids get to prom is an emotional but rewarding experience.

Daren Bower

"We're in tears. They're just like so thankful that we were there to help them. It was just a joyous, heart-wrenching experience. I mean, it's just love. It's truly love," Olsen said.

The boutique is open to all teens on Friday, March 27th from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Saturday, March 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is not in Rockford — it is being held in Grand Rapids at 2nd Church on Cheshire Drive near Plainfield Avenue.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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