ROCKFORD, Mich. — A former Marine is making his way through Michigan on a 500-mile walk to raise awareness and funds for veterans struggling with mental health issues.



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Former Marine walks 500 miles through Michigan to help veterans in crisis

Lawrence Miller, founder of Trek for Vets, started his journey in St. Ignace on May 1 and plans to finish in Royal Oak on Memorial Day. Miller is currently about halfway through his mission to help veterans in isolation and crisis.

Daren Bower

Miller launched Trek for Vets last year after experiencing his own mental health challenges following his military service. He travels with a Coffee for Vets trailer, stopping in cities like Rockford to meet with community members and first responders.

Daren Bower

"A handful of years ago, I went through the darkest time of my life, and if it wasn't for the handful of guys that drug me through that, I wouldn't be in the mental and physical state I am today," Miller said. "And if we can save one life doing this at all, then it's all worth it. Admitting you need help is one of the hardest things to do."

The money raised through donations and coffee sales funds programs that help veterans in mental crisis.

Daren Bower

On Friday, Miller's walk will continue from Wyoming to Wayland.

Veterans or community members seeking help or more information about Trek for Vets can call 248-722-9090 or 487-722-9090, or visit trekforvets.com.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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