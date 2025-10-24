Cedar Springs woman files federal lawsuit alleging pregnancy discrimination

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A Cedar Springs woman has filed a federal lawsuit alleging a California company rescinded her job offer after she disclosed her pregnancy.



Jessi Gulian was pregnant with her second child in late 2024 when she applied for a position with Bexa, a California-based company that uses ultrasound technology to screen for breast cancer.

According to the lawsuit, during her phone interview, Gulian says she was told that if she wanted the job, it was hers.

"I was super excited," Gulian said. "We were making a lot of plans already, just because of the difference in the work-life balance that I was going to have."

During a follow-up call, Gulian says she disclosed her pregnancy to a Bexa employee and asked about the company's maternity leave procedures. The lawsuit states that after this call, Gulian received an offer letter, which she signed and returned.

"Then it was Monday afternoon that I received a call that because of my pregnancy, they were rescinding the job offer," Gulian said.

Gulian and her attorney are now suing the company, alleging discrimination.

"For all intents and purposes, she believed that she was going to start working there, and then it was only after she disclosed her pregnancy that things drastically changed," said Tad Roumayah, attorney for the plaintiff.

A Bexa spokesperson provided a statement in response to the lawsuit:

"As an organization dedicated to the early detection of women's cancer, Bexa is a company committed to women's health, led by a team of experienced physicians and dedicated team members. Bexa believes this case has no merit and is prepared to defend against these claims."

As of this report, Bexa has not responded to the lawsuit in court. The company has until Oct. 31 to file its response.

