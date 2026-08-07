CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs Public Schools is launching a new virtual academy this fall and expanding its homeschool partnership program, offering parents and students more learning options while potentially increasing district enrollment.



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Cedar Springs Virtual Academy, Homeschool Partnership Expand to Boost Enrollment

The district's existing homeschool partnership already allows homeschooled students like senior Ari Wright to take elective classes and participate in extracurricular activities such as marching band.

Daren Bower

"It's an amazing experience, and I get to make a lot of friends, and color guard is so much fun," Wright said.

Wright's mother, Alyssa Wright, said the partnership enables her daughter to participate in activities difficult to replicate at home.

"They kind of had it before at home, but their love for music really grew, being able to do it with, you know, 150 kids versus just the three of us at home," she said.

The district has now expanded the partnership and added a K-12 virtual academy expected to boost enrollment numbers.

Daren Bower

"I think it helps us recapture some of the families that we've lost for the student per pupil funding—that's one. But I think it also helps us just serve the community and helps us bring those community members back into Cedar Springs," said Kimberly Morden, director of extended learning and engagement.

Parents Josh and Alli Antonopulos said the virtual academy curriculum will make learning easier for their sixth-grade daughter without attending traditional school.

Daren Bower

"We were looking into partnerships, and I was so excited when I heard Cedar Springs was choosing to do this," Alli Antonopulos said.

"With Cedar Springs stepping in and saying we have options for you, and we will provide the curriculum while we're still able to have our daughter go to Discovery Wilderness School and, you know, pursue other things. I mean, it's fantastic," Josh Antonopulos added.

For more information on Cedar Springs Virtual Academy and Homeschool Partnership, CLICK HERE.

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