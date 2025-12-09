A memorial park in Cedar Springs continues to expand thanks to dedicated volunteers who refuse to let the memory of fallen soldiers fade.



WATCH STORY HERE

Cedar Springs Veteran's Memorial Park honors fallen Soldiers, continues to grow

Cedar Springs Memorial Park was built 15 years ago, when Army National Guard Specialist Timothy Brown, who was 22 years old, was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom in November 2005.

"He lost his life in Iraq from an improvised war device," said Dan Brown, Timothy's uncle and a Navy veteran.

Dan Brown

The memorial to Timothy Brown was the first to be installed in the park, according to Vietnam veteran Alan Kensil, who helped establish the memorial site.

"It was the first memorial to come in, and then his family, later on, several years later, bought the property across the creek to expand the park," Kensil said.

Daren Bower

Dan Brown said it was important for the city to have a veterans park, not just for his nephew but for all veterans.

"You have to remember history. If it wasn't for the veterans, then hard to say where we'd be right now. People have got to realize that," Dan Brown said.

In addition to Brown's memorial, the park features flags honoring all branches of the military service and a World War I and II memorial that was moved from Morley Park.

Daren Bower

The veterans would like to continue expanding the memorial park. Alan Kensil noted there's space for additional memorials, including plans for a Vietnam memorial.

"In front of that bench over there, there's a place right there for another memorial to go, like Timmy's and this one right here. But that hasn't happened yet," Kensil said.

Daren Bower

Both veterans also hope to add a large static military display to the park.

"Like a tank or a Humvee or Al wants a helicopter, like a Vietnam-style helicopter," Dan Brown said.

The veterans said they're proud that Cedar Springs has a place for people to come and reflect on military service and sacrifice.

"It's actually a quiet place to reminisce and stuff like that, just thinking it's an honor to them that didn't come back," Kensil said.

Daren Bower

Dan Brown added, "I'm glad there's something there. Personally, I'm glad that he's being honored, and I'm glad that all veterans are being honored."

Donations to help the park add new displays can be sent to the City of Cedar Springs with a note indicating the funds are for the Veterans Memorial Park.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube