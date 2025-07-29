Cedar Springs Red Hawks Marching Band practices despite summer heat

With the start of school just a few weeks away, the Cedar Springs High School marching band is already hard at work, practicing in challenging summer temperatures.

Day two of the Red Hawks band camp found students marching on turf where temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees higher than on natural surfaces.

"Very hot," said one student, a sentiment echoed by many of their peers.

Band Director Matt Nabozny has implemented safety measures to protect students from the heat.

"We monitor the weather. We take plenty of water breaks, provide as much shade as we can, and then in the afternoon block, we get them inside the AC, do some music rehearsal sectionals inside," Nabozny said.

Students receive a five-minute break every half hour to help them cope with the high temperatures.

The heat presents additional challenges for new band members, according to Drum Major Lukas Brown.

"Especially for the freshmen, they're constantly learning how to take different step sizes and just how to walk in a straight line, and then in throwing the temperature onto this, amongst all the different things, they have to focus on is really hard," Brown said.

Freshman Abigail Wilksin described the conditions bluntly: "The heat's almost unbearable. We've already had some kids, you know, almost pass out, but I think, Alright, so far, I've been lucky. It's been actually okay."

Despite these challenges, the students remain motivated by long-term goals. Senior Beau Savage appreciates seeing their collective progress.

"It is really fulfilling to see like, the whole like everything come together, like beginning of band camp to the end of the season," Savage said.

The band is preparing for major performances, including a competition at Ford Field in Detroit.

"We would never make it there if it wasn't for these summer rehearsals, where we learned the fundamentals so that we can do our awesome show," Brown said.

While the marching band practices through the summer heat, other fall sports like football must wait until August 12 to officially start practice, per MHSAA rules. Cedar Springs' first home football game is scheduled for September 5.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

