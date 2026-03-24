CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs Area Parks and Recreation is hosting a Mother-Son Nerf War this Saturday, March 28, at Cedar Springs Middle School.

The event is open to boys in grades kindergarten through 12th grade and runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

WATCH: How a war between mothers and sons can bring them closer together

Cedar Springs Parks and Recreation is hosting a Mother-Son Nerf War on Saturday

Moms and sons are encouraged to bring their favorite Nerf gun. Darts will be provided. All participants will also enjoy a pizza party.

Admission is $30 for residents and $40 for non-residents for a mother and one son. $35 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a mother and two sons. $40 for residents and $53 for non-residents for a mother and three sons.

CLICK HERE for a link to register.

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