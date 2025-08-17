CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kids in Cannon Township are helping to create a unique art installation in the township's Center Park.

Local artist Jeff Grill has a plan to construct a labyrinth sculpture using rocks painted by children in the community. Grill says the plan is to place the painted rocks in a "pie-shaped" labyrinth design, visualizing "a big stone."

Daren Bower

On Tuesday, kids spent time painting rocks that will be used in the project. Grill says it will take several years to gather enough painted rocks to complete the full labyrinth.

"The plan is we're going to put some sort of a labyrinth, kind of visualizing a big stone, and then having sort of pie-shaped pieces, and all the kids painted stones would be in one of the wedges," Grill explained.

Daren Bower

Amanda Gach, a local parent, brought her two sons to participate in painting the rocks. She said her older son is excited about the idea and wants to recreate the project at home. Her younger son may not fully understand that his painted rock will become part of the permanent sculpture.

Daren Bower

Grill hopes that years from now, the kids who painted rocks will return to the park and take pride in seeing their artwork as part of the finished labyrinth. As he said, "Even if two or three of them come back, it's something that they look at and pick it up and say, ope, that's mine. Did that when I was eight. You know? That's fun."

Daren Bower

Once the painted rocks are sealed, Grill will start building the labyrinth later this summer.

Cannon Township will create a labyrinth sculpture with kids' painted rocks

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube