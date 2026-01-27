CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs Brewing Company and Rockford Brewing Company are hosting a winter cycling adventure this weekend that welcomes riders of all ages and skill levels.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Bundle up and grab your bikes! Winter cycling adventure connects two breweries

The group ride starts Saturday, January 31, at 11 a.m. at Rockford Brewing Company, with cyclists heading north on the White Pine Trail to Cedar Springs Brewing Company. The 7.7-mile trek is free for the community.

Once cyclists arrive at Cedar Springs Brewing, they can warm up at the "Up to Snow Good Winter Party" featuring live music and hot cocoa starting at 1 p.m.

Organizers say the goal is to celebrate the vibrancy of the cycling community while enjoying great beer and scenic winter views.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube