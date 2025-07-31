Algoma Township remodels township hall, adds emergency sirens

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Algoma Township has completed several infrastructure improvements this summer using federal funding, including the installation of four emergency sirens.

Until now, residents had to rely on sirens from neighboring communities for emergency warnings.

"Over the years, it's been a top 10 request to put in some emergency sirens. So, we were one of only a handful of communities that had no sirens," said Kevin Green, Algoma Township Supervisor.

The sirens are positioned strategically throughout the township, including one across the street from resident Rachel Waybill.

"Definitely gives me peace of mind, I do have dogs, so they obviously hear it like crazy, but that is okay, because, you know what? It helps keep us safe," Waybill said.

Green noted that, "a good share of the township will hear the sirens now."

Other improvements include new overlooks and tables in Trestle Park, and repaving streets such as Edgerton Court and Rector Avenue.

"So we tried to look for things that would have the biggest impact over the long term," Green said.

The township also addressed updating its 70-year-old township hall, adding a new addition, front desk, staff offices, and additional document storage space.

"The office space we had before was very, very open, and so we're kind of lacking privacy," explained Green.

The projects were funded after the township decided to accept $1.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"We realized we were one of the only communities that said no to the money. And then we found out that we couldn't give it back to the residents, that we couldn't even put it towards the debt or anything," Green said.

The town hall renovation is expected to be completed by September, and Green says the township hopes to add even more emergency sirens in the future.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

