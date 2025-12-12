Algoma Township now allows accessory dwelling units

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Algoma Township changed its zoning ordinance in November to allow accessory dwelling units, giving residents the ability to add second dwellings on their property for someone to live in.



The township, which is part of the Rockford area, made the change in response to resident requests and to help families stay together, according to Township Supervisor Kevin Green.

"We're trying to do everything we can in our township to allow families to stay together," Green said.

Green added that the township wanted to adapt to changing times and meet residents' needs.

"Now, you know, times are changing, and we're just going with the times, and, more importantly, the needs of the residents. And so that's why, you know, we are tackling these issues," Green said.

Under the amended ordinance, residents can now build an ADU up to 800 square feet for someone to live in.

The ordinance also changed regulations on the total number of structures allowed on a lot, according to Algoma Township Planning and Zoning Administrator Melanie Washburn.

"We've removed the restriction on the number of buildings and gone to lot coverage. So, it's going to give you more flexibility," Washburn said.

Washburn said she has received positive feedback about the change, along with many questions from residents.

"I'm getting all positive feedback, a lot of questions, and it's a lot of information. Yes, there are still restrictions. So, we're working, you know, we're working with people depending on their needs and their request," Washburn said.

Green said he hopes the change will help address the housing shortage and that it was important to keep up with current demands from township residents.

"We have people come in all the time, and we really don't want to say, no, we want to be able to help them, and we really didn't have the tools to do that. So that was our main driver. We're just trying to take care of our residents," Green said.

For more information on the zoning change, residents can contact Algoma Township Hall or go to their website by clicking here.

