CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — AC Auto Sales is hosting its first Cars & Coffee event of the season this Sunday, inviting car enthusiasts to showcase their winter projects.



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AC Auto Sales hosts first Cars & Coffee event of the season this Sunday

The free, four-hour gathering runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 195 North Main Street. The event is open to the public, whether attendees are bringing a vintage ride, bringing the family, or just browsing the beautiful automobiles.

AC Auto Sales will provide coffee and snacks for attendees.

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