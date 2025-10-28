A 50-year-old pasty tradition continues at Rockford church

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford United Methodist Church is continuing a 50-year tradition this fall, making and selling thousands of traditional Michigan pasties.



The church has held its annual pasty sale every year since 1975. Around 100 volunteers participate in the fundraising effort each fall.

"570 pounds of ground pork and beef go into this," said Nancy Grossman, Pasty Committee Co-Chair.

The church has experienced significant growth in sales over the decades. In the first year, the church made and sold 250 pasties.

This year, they plan to make over 5,000 of the Michigan specialties.

"They're big sellers. People love them," said Gary Burger, a volunteer. "They say they're better than the ones you get in the UP."

The meat and vegetable pastry was invented in Great Britain, and miners in the Upper Peninsula made the dish popular in Michigan.

"They would actually put them in their pockets because they would be warm, and then they would bring them down into the mines and actually eat them down there for their lunches," Grossman explained.

During the sale, volunteers use fresh ingredients to prepare and bake the pasties daily.

"Ours is a combination of beef and pork, and it has different spices in there, with rutabagas, carrots, and potatoes in this, and mushroom soup and onions," Grossman said.

"It's a really good comfort food for the winter months, but they're just very tasty. It's a fast, easy dinner to throw on with a nice garden salad," she added.

Customer Nan Maczka praised the quality of the church's pasties.

"I'm from Northern Michigan, and so, you know, I've had a few up pasties myself, and these are very good, and the fact that they're freshly made is appealing," Maczka said.

The money raised helps support church programs and missions.

"We also tithe 10% to North Kent Connect, and they also give to some international charities as well," Grossman said.

The church plans to continue the tradition as long as there's demand.

"I think we've got the best recipe and this. I think ours surpasses a lot of other people who make pasties," Grossman said.

The pasty sale continues on Wednesday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, October 30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The church typically sells out on Thursday before closing.

