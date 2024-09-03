Robinette's open corn maze for the fall season

Robinett's in Grand Rapids is opening their corn maze today (September 3rd) for the fall season, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Chares Shulz's Peanuts cartoon.

The maze features the Peanuts character Charlie Brown with a pumpkin and covers 6.5 acres.

Robinett's is one of more than 75 farms in North America selected by Peanuts Worldwide to create a Peanuts-themed maze, covering 35 different states and Canadian provinces.

Hours of operation are Monday - Saturday 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Sunday entry is 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Admission is $10/person 2 and older.

