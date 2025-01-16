Roadmap for Michigan shared by Gov. Whitmer in "Road Ahead" address

DETROIT, Mich. — "This is a serious moment right now," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show. "The future of the entire auto industry is at stake. The very core of Michigan's economy is on the line. So today, let's talk about the road ahead.

In her 'Road Ahead' address, the Governor touched on how to bring auto jobs home, how to continue "fixing the damn roads," and how to work with Michigan's trading partners.

Whitmer says to stay ahead of the global competition, we must update our economic tool kit. She explained that the bipartisan Job Fund goes away in a year and her road bonding plan "Rebuilding Michigan," is phasing out.

Whitmer proposed things like creating a new "Make it in Michigan Auto Job Fund."

She also proposed a new payroll tax cut called "Hire Michigan" which rewards companies that hire Michigan employees.

She says one of the best ways to keep the industry connected though, is to continue investing in Michigan's roads.

"To my friends in the GOP, fixing the roads in a sustainable way means looking for new, fair sources of revenue. We can't just cut our way to better roads. Defunding public safety or public health is not the way to fix potholes. And to my friends, my fellow Democrats, fiscally responsible cuts will need to be a part of the solution too."

The Governor also addressed the ongoing talk of tariffs, specifically called for by President-elect Donald Trump.

She says we need to work with our neighbors like Canada.

"The Gordie Howe Bridge, named after Mr. Hockey, opens later this year, and it's a symbol of our friendship and a driver of economic growth for decades to come," she said.

She added that her office and Canadian leaders ave been actively discussing approaches to collaborate.

"Every time a Michigan auto part crosses over the border and gets taxed, those costs will be passed on to you and to consumers at the dealership," Governor Whitmer said. "Sometimes those parts cross a couple of times throughout production. That means you'll pay more to buy a Silverado or fix the engine of your Mustang, or replace the fender on your Jeep Grand Cherokee. I want to be clear, I am not opposed to tariffs outright, but we cannot treat them like a one size fits all solution, and we certainly shouldn't use them to punish our closest trading partner partners."

In response to the governor's address, Senate republican leader Aric Nesbitt criticized the governor and her fellow democrats.

"Gov. Whitmer just gave another rosy speech asking you not to believe your own eyes; to not believe that our roads are crumbling, our schools are failing, and our families are falling further and further behind. Sen. Nesbitt said. "Thankfully, the people of Michigan spoke loud and clear in November. And working with the new Republican majority in the House and Speaker Hall, we'll start to clean up the mess made by Gov. Whitmer and Democrats."

As a note, Senator Nesbitt announced Tuesday that he is running to succeed Governor Whitmer.

Looking ahead, Whitmer is also expected to deliver her annual State of the State address soon, but a date has not yet been announced.

