Road repair projects to start statewide: expect lane closures, detours

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that major road repair projects, lane closures and road detours are scheduled to start next week across the state.

The Michigan Department of Transportation projects will take place in several counties, including Berrien, Calhoun and Eaton.

In Calhoun and Eaton counties, MDOT will rebuild the 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94 as part of the ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Based on economy modeling, the governor’s office says this project is expected to support nearly 2,667 jobs.

It’s part of the governor’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

This project is set to start Tuesday, May 31 and wrap up around Tuesday, November 15.

The 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94 will be closed with a detour posted for the duration of the project.

The governor’s office says improvements will provide increased safety and mobility near the I-94 and I-69 interchange.

Additionally, MDOT will invest $800,000 to repair the M-140 bridge over the Paw Paw Lake Outlet near Watervliet in Berrien County.

This includes rebuilding the bridge deck and repairing the abutments and piers.

The governor’s office says the investment is expected to support ten jobs.

It’s scheduled to start Wednesday, June 1 and finish on Sunday, October 30.

During that time, the M-140 bridge will be closed and traffic will be detoured on Hagar Shore Road, 70th Street and Red Arrow Highway.

The governor’s office says this project aims to extend the life of the bridge and improve motorist safety.

"Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Baraga, Berrien, Calhoun, Cheboygan, Eaton, Emmet, Gogebic, Houghton, Ingham, Jackson and Sanilac counties will support over 5,427 jobs and help drivers go to work, drop their kids off at school and run errands safely. Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. Both the Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us build safe, reliable infrastructure that will make a huge difference for families and businesses across the state. I’m proud of what we have accomplished – let’s keep moving dirt and getting it done," said Governor Whitmer. Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Other projects scheduled to start or resume next week include:

