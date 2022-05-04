Right to Life Michigan, doctors on potential Roe v. Wade overturn

WEST MICHIGAN — Following the leak suggesting the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Governor Whitmer has reiterated she’s determined to secure the right to abortion for Michiganders. Right to Life Michigan says they’re just as determined to defend unborn children.

"We have been on the ground in Michigan for the last 49 years working for the defense of the unborn child, and we will continue to be here trying to defend and protect unborn life," said Genevieve Marnon, Right to Life Michigan's Legislative Director.

Its attorneys, Alliance Defending Freedom, filed a motion last month to defend state law that protects unborn children, urging the Court of Claims to dismiss the case and uphold the law.

"Abortion is dangerous for women, but it's also dangerous for the baby," said Marnon.

A leak Monday night revealed the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, but Marnon says nothing is official yet. Normally she’d expect to see a decision by the end of June. But now, she believes the leak may cause them to issue it earlier.

Dr. Farhan Batti says he's concerned about the rights of his patients.

"The fact is that abortions are a deeply private and personal healthcare decision that our patients should have the option to pursue, without political interference," said Dr. Batti.

He adds it could also have multiple repercussions for the individual, because forcing a person to carry a pregnancy to term can cause both physical and mental health trauma that can last a lifetime.

Dr. Hertz, an OBGYN in northern Michigan, says steps are being taken to prevent the overturn, including Governor Whitmer’s and Planned Parenthood's lawsuit as well as a petition campaign.

"This impending Supreme Court decision will have swift and devastating consequences in states across the country," said Dr. Hertz.

READ MORE: What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube