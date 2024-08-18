GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's never too late or too early to focus on your health— the annual Rhythm Run 5K and Health Fair returned to MLK Park on Saturday.

The event focused on health and wellness. "The purpose of the event is to, number one, have an opportunity to come to the community, to provide access to resources," said Ashliegh Jones, the event organizer.

Grand Rapids African American Health Institute hosted the event, featuring resources like a mobile mammography unit, blood checks, and more.

"We definitely are just so grateful for this opportunity to serve the community that we care for so very, very much, Jones told FOX 17.

Grand Rapids African American Health Institute has served the community for 23 years. Saturday's event marked 20 years of the run and the health fair combined.

