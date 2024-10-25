Retro horror store is selling fear in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you wish the spooky season could last past Halloween, you are in luck. A store just opened in Grand Rapids featuring an inventory of endless horror.

Alive Again has the stuff to give you tremors, like scary movies that will make you scream.

“We're, a horror specialty store we sell horror movies and memorabilia props, horror books, I specialize in, mostly stuff from 80s horror.” Said Alive Again owner Carl Crocker

Daren Bower

The store also has official masks from Movies.

“They're all replicas from the movies. We have everything from it to Toxic Avenger, Return of the Living Dead, and all the different iterations of Michael Myers from Halloween.” Said Crocker.

Daren Bower

A life-size Slimer has a place in the store. Crocker said,

“ He was made from the actual mold that the original Ghostbusters movie made the prop from. He's hand-painted. I waited a long time to get him. He was really limited edition.

Daren Bower

Elvira is even here, not the Mistress of the Dark, but a spider.

“This is Elvira, she is my Golden Knee Tarantula she is my pet that lives here at the store.” Said Crocker.

The biggest part of the store is their collection of VHS video tapes.

Daren Bower

Crocker Said, “Killer Clowns from outer space, which is a highly collectible tape that one in there isn't. Ever been open, never been watched.”

Customers say the outdated format is the best way to watch old movies.

“Some of this stuff. VHS, specifically, is the only way to get some of the older horror stuff now, and it just feels like the appropriate medium to experience it again.” Said Alive Again Customer Jason Kotarski.

Crocker says this time of year it’s easy to find horror stuff but in a week it will all be gone except for stores like his.

Daren Bower

“The day that Halloween is over, they all flip to Christmas, and it's all gone for the year. But people like me, we want to look at this stuff, and we want to buy this stuff year-round. So, I'm hoping we can be that place for people.” Said Crocker.

If you are brave enough to enter alive again, this house of horrors is on Plainfield Avenue. They are open Wednesday through Sunday year aroundFollow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube