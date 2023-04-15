Resources for families during Autism Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April is Autism Awareness Month, a time to advocate for those with the disability and to shine a light on the options available to families.

More children have been diagnosed with autism over the years. one in 36 children were diagnosed with the disease in 2020, higher than the one in 68 children diagnosed in 2010, according to the CDC.

It's not always easy finding help for your child if you suspect they have autism. Wedgwood Christian Services Autism Center for Child Development, provides therapies and other services for young children with disabilities.

Some of the services the center provides include ABA Therapy, Treatment Plans, Parent Observation Sessions, Face-to-Face Contact and Home Sessions with a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and more.