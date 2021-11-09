Rep. Upton receives threatening voicemail after voting in favor of infrastructure bill

(WXMI) — A southwest Michigan representative received a threatening voicemail after voting in favor of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Congressman Fred Upton was one of 13 Republicans to do so.

Upton shared the 33-second long, profanity-filled message with FOX 17. You can listen to it below.

Voicemail threatens Fred Upton after infrastructure vote

We reached out to Upton's office, but they did not have a formal comment.

Representative Upton did discuss the voicemail on CNN.

He said, in part, "We have seen civility really downslide here. I'm concerned about my staff. They are taking these calls."

He added, "These are very disturbing... Adult language, to say the least, that truly is frightening."

