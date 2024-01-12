Remodeling & New Homes Show comes to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking to get out of the snow this weekend and start thinking about making some updates to your home, DeVos Place could have what you are looking for.

The Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show will start this Friday, Jan. 12th and run through Sunday. It's an event that the show's manager, Carolyn Alt, said is a one-stop shop for professionals and the do-it-yourselfers alike.

"Don't put off your projects; we're here, and whether you need to replace your windows, you want to knock out walls and put it in a new open-layout kitchen and family room," Alt told FOX 17. "From small projects to big projects, we've got folks down here that can help you make the right decisions to help you think through what your lifestyle is, what your family's living situation is, the space that's perfect for you."

Admission is $12.00 for Adults and $5.00 for children ages 6–14.

