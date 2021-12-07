Red Cross needs donors to address historically low blood supply

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Red Cross continues to need donors as it faces a historically low blood supply.

Some patients needing a transfusion may face delays in care if the organization doesn’t get more donations, according to a news release Tuesday.

Officials say busy holiday schedules, breaks from school, winter weather and the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19 all contribute to a drop in blood and platelets donations this time of year.

Donors can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as long as they don’t have symptoms.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, the Red Cross is giving everyone who comes to give between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2 an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.