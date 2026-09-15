PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Plainfield Township trustee who was censured over a Facebook post that appeared to show Islamophobic rhetoric is refusing to resign.

At the first regularly scheduled township board meeting since Trustee Robert Reminga was censured, a man named Bill Sage took to public comment to claim the Facebook post was not made by Reminga — it was made by him.

"Yes, I did it," Sage said.

The claim came after the story appeared to change multiple times. First, Reminga said he was hacked. Then, the post was said to be photoshopped. Now, Sage says he is responsible.

I asked how Sage accessed Reminga's Facebook.

"It's called tagging, okay. Somebody took this post, and put his name at the top of that. He didn't do that. I didn't do that. I'm sorry, but Bob is totally and completely innocent," Sage said.

Neighbors came to the September 14 meeting with signs calling for Reminga to resign. Several said they are not buying the explanation being offered.

"Trustee Reminga posted a social media message that in effect placed a bounty on our Muslim friends and neighbors. Tonight, I want to be unmistakably clear. Reminga's bigoted post has a real and escalating cost for every person in this township," a community member said.

Watch: Man claims he, not Plainfield Township trustee, made Islamophobic Facebook post that led to censure

Man claims he, not Plainfield Township trustee, made Islamophobic Facebook post that led to censure

Others at the meeting voiced support for Reminga.

"They always kind of play the race cards. That's kind of the magical ace of spades, to get this feeling and emotion to get folks to choose a side to divide one another," a community member said.

Despite repeated calls for his resignation, Reminga says he will not step down. Township leaders said Reminga still votes on township issues but can no longer serve on any committees.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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