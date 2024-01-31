Recall efforts against two Ottawa County commissioners are now suspended

An organizer explains he's suspending efforts to recall two Ottawa County Commissioners.

David Morren told FOX17 that he is no longer collecting signatures to unseat Commissioner Doug Zylstra and Roger Bergman.

The two commissioners faced losing their commission seat after they voted no on the 'Protect Childhood Innocence' Resolution.

Based on the resolution, "no county staff or resources shall be allocated to activities, programs, events, content or institutions which support, normalize or encourage the sexualization of children and youth."

Bergman and Zylstra expressed their concerns about the resolution's vagueness and the need for clarity at a June meeting.

"I am grateful for the support of District Three residents who understood that the recall petition was based upon a Resolution that was vague and lacking in clear guidance for staff," Zylstra said in a statement to FOX17. "I look forward to continue working to represent District Three residents in the following months without the distraction of a potential recall election based on this open ended and misguided Resolution."

Despite a few other commissioners asking for a plan within three months of approval, no plan was ever laid out.

"The resolution speaks for itself," Chairperson Joe Moss told FOX17 in January.

In May, Commissioner Lucy Ebel is facing a recall election.

She is among the several commissioners backed by the conservative group Ottawa Impact.

She and several other commissioners voted to correct the previous board of commissioners' decision to appoint Adeline Hambley as the county's top health officer.

Ottawa County's Democratic Party announced Christian Kleinjans as the candidate to run in the race for the District Two seat.

