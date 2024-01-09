Watch Now
'Rarin' and ready': Muskegon County Road Commission finally sees snow

The confetti fell Monday night when Michigan won the national championship. Now it's the snow's turn. The Muskegon County Road Commission says it's about time.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jan 09, 2024
MUSKEGON, Mich. — About time.

A week and a half into January, the snow plow drivers for the Muskegon County Road Commission are back behind the wheel, after an unseasonably warm start to winter chased away snow.

"The crews are rarin' and ready," said Drew Nichols, the maintenance superintendent. "They're asking me each day, 'When is the snow coming?'"

With a 4 a.m. wake-up call on Tuesday morning, some of them finally found out, rolling out of bed to see flakes falling, making the roads slick.

"Doing the same old routine," Nichols said. "Always ready for something."

Due to warmer temperatures and consistent, heavy snowfall, the road commission spread lesser amounts of salt, instead focusing on scraping slush.

"You can't plan the future, but you can sort of be prepared for it," Nichols said.

