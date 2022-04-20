Rachael Denhollander to speak at The Pinnacle Center

HOLLAND, Mich. — Attorney, author, advocate, and educator Rachel Denhollander will be speaking at The Pinnacle Center on May 15. The event is being organized by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Ottawa County.

Denhollander is also a former gymnast. In 2016, she became the first woman to speak out against and pursue criminal charges against Larry Nassar for sex abuse. Nassar was a USA Gymnastics’ team doctor and Michigan State University doctor. After she came forward, more than 300 women also came forward as survivors of Nassar’s abuse, which lead to his life imprisonment. She also was instrumental in helping secure a $500 million settlement with Michigan State University for Nassar’s survivors.

Denhollander’s autobiographical account of her experience What is a Girl Worth?: My Story of Breaking the Silence and Exposing the Truth about Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics was published in 2019. In 2018, she was named one of TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” and one of Glamour Magazine’s “Women of the Year”. She was also named “Michiganian of the Year” by the Detroit News. Her awards include Sports Illustrated’s “Inspiration of the Year” and ESPN’s “Arthur Ashe Courage Award.”

Denhollander will be speaking at The Pinnacle Center on May 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

