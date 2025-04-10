QUICK THINKING: Officer helps to save man's life performing CPR

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Muskegon Township Police Officer Aaron McConaughy was honored Monday for his role in saving the life of a man back in February of this year.

Officer McConaughy responded to calls of a man down, unconscious. “We got the call. I was down the street, maybe less than a mile away,” Officer McConaughy recalls. “As I got out of my patrol car, I had a gentleman run up to me stating that the subject was down in the kitchen, and to hurry up and get to him.”

Muskegon Heights resident Ronald Jenkins had already started CPR prior to Officer McConaughy's arrival at Select Auditorium in Muskegon Township. At this point, the man had no pulse. “You could tell he was not getting any type of oxygen at the time that I arrived down, and we immediately said, 'Let's call 911, let's get them in route,'” Jenkins said.

The Muskegon Township Police Department shared body camera video with FOX 17 of Officer McConaughy arriving on scene. According to Officer McConaughy, after roughly three minutes of performing CPR, the man had a pulse again. Then, medics arrived and gave the man a dose of Narcan, bringing him back to consciousness.

“Everyone that was involved, I personally want to say thank you, because this young man is still living because of the part that everybody played,” Jenkins said.

On Monday, Muskegon Township Police Chief Patrick Vandommelen presented Officer McConaughy with a 'Lifesaving Award' for his response. “He happened to be at the right place at the right time, and was able to get in there quickly and administer CPR, which ultimately saved his life,” Police Chief Vandommelen said.

This is the third life Officer McConaughy has saved in the last two years. “It was definitely heartwarming, I would say," Officer McConaughy shares. "And definitely humbling."

Jenkins adds, "We're excited, just the mere fact that this young man is still living."

