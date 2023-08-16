Pure Broadband Michigan looks to create more than fast internet

There's a mission to bring fast and reliable internet to rural Michigan. Pure Broadband Michigan is setting up its new HQ in Muskegon Heights.

"The opportunity is vast," Pure Broadband Michigan founder Anthony Fisk told FOX 17.

Fisk started the broadband company in his mom's garage a little over a decade ago.

"It's grown to be one of the larger rural ISPs in Michigan," Fisk added.

Fisk seeing this expansion, is now setting up shop in Muskegon Heights. He bought a mostly vacant, 8,500-square-foot strip mall and now calls it Innovation Seaway.

"And that is really going to be the hub for innovation and technology on this side of the state is our dream," he added.

Fisk explains they have eight full-time employees with a drive to hire on more.

"We have infrastructure throughout the entire state to be able to offer service at this point. It's just the manpower to be able to let people know about this service as well as the installers to install the service itself," Fisk explained.

The founder is looking at more than providing service. He adds that he wants to educate both kids and adults.

"Currently, we have a program that we've been running all summer called teaching adults tech, and the innovative part about these computer classes are, is that the teenagers are actually the teachers. So they are the ones instructing the classes," he said.

The IT company wants to help cultivate the untapped potential in the community.

"The community side of things, it really needs it. And just having upward mobile jobs and careers that are going to be coming to the area, that there really is untapped potential," he said

Pure Broadband Michigan area reaches where the fiber ends. Fisk says they've seen speeds of around 200 megabytes a second in one rural area. Prices range between $65 and $95 a month.

He says customer service is the most significant benefit of his company compared to other providers.

"So if a customer signed up with me, I'd be their main point of contact, as well as any of the other sales reps in the office," he said.

