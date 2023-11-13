Psychic and Healing Expo brings a weekend of healing, awareness to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a convention you may not have seen coming, but others certainly did.

The Psychic and Holistic Expo brought healing, awareness, and more to Grand Rapids this weekend, definitely leaving a lasting impression.

Rock Your World is a traveling group of psychics, mediums, and those who specialize in crystals. This weekend they filled DeVos Place in Grand Rapids to provide a unique experience. Organizer Laura Moody says it’s an event that’s all about mind, body, and spirit.

She points out that this weekend was a special one. The expo kicked off on 11/11, which in numerology means to watch your thoughts, because your thoughts can manifest.

“This is a great weekend or a great time in your life to pay attention to your thoughts and what you're thinking. Stay positive, life is always changing,” explained Moody.

At the expo, there was everything from healing through bodywork, messages from psychics, and more than 300 stones and crystals from all around the world. Each stone with a different meaning and healing energy.

There were also pet psychics, something Moody herself has specialized in for 12 years.

“I just have this way that I see images, they speak to me and I communicate what your pet wants, you to know whether they are alive or on the other side,” said Moody.

This was Juliea Paige’s first time coming out to a Psychic and Holistic Expo.

“I think it's nice, I like the mix of crystals with the things that are handmade,” said Paige.

She says she admires the intentional creations and experiences that come from it. While it may not be something that's for everyone, it’s available to those who are open to it.

“None of us are here to try to prove anything to anyone. We're just here to serve those people that feel that they need to have that little bit of extra guidance from somebody that has an ability,” said Moody.

Sunday was the last day of the event. Rock Your World will be back in Grand Rapids February 24th and 25th. You can find more information here.

