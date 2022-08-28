Protest held Saturday in honor of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The parents of Patrick Lyoya held a protest in Grand Rapids Saturday afternoon to express their frustration with their son’s case.

The protest was held on the steps of the Kent County Courthouse and was attended by a few people.

The family is frustrated the case against the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya keeps getting pushed back.

A court has granted a delay for Christopher Schurr's preliminary exam twice and a new date has not been set.

And to see that his bond was released and it was only 100,000 That was not acceptable to me. Everything that is going in my head I'm looking like that trying to to not find him guilty.



Lyoya Family

FOX 17 reached out to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker Saturday who said he met with the family last week.

Becker said the defense needs more time and material and wants to make sure things are done correctly.

Becker is scheduled to meet with Schurr's attorney's on September 23.

