Proposed wells in Plainfield Township have some worried about PFAS

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — PFAS exposure is a big worry in Plainfield Township. Currently their water system filters out all traces of the chemical, but some residents are anxious that might no longer be true when two new proposed wells are brought online.

“My understanding is that installing such a well would create significant risks.”

On Monday residents addressed the Plainfield Township board .

“It’s been vetted before as a well source for Plainfield Township water, it was deferred because of the PFAS contamination found there.”

Worried that the filtration plant won’t be able to filter out the contamination. To meet the water demands the township needs to add more wells but cannot find a suitable spot without any PFAS.

The township is currently looking into the feasibility of two new wells. One located near the current well fields at the filtration plant and another in Grand Rogue Park.

Rick Solle, Plainfield Director of Public Services said, “We have done some testing for PFAS over there. And there is some levels of PFAS in that groundwater. The levels that we've seen so far are nothing that we can't treat here with our existing treatment at the plant.”

For residents Tobin and Seth McNaughton any PFAS in the water scares them

“We have an amount of PFAS in our body that nobody should have.” Said Tobin McNaughton

In 2017 they found out their well was poisoning their entire family.

Tobin saying, “PFAS bio accumulate so when you're especially if it's for anybody, but especially when you already have super high amounts and it continues to add up in your body, even if there's low levels,

Now they have clean drinking water through Plainfield Township but worry that might not be the case in the future.

Seth McNaughton saying, “It's difficult because there is so much PFAS in that groundwater in the area that when you put more wells in or a well near PFAS plume, it can pull it from the groundwater into it.”

“We're well aware of the concerns of the customers that you know, they don't want any more PFAS in the water.” Said Solle. He says they will maintain a zero tolerance for PFAS when and if the wells are added, saying, “We're aware of the concerns and we do every day, all day, we're treating, we're testing, making sure that we provide clean, safe water for our customers.”

The McNaughton’s know firsthand on what PFAS exposure does to your health and want to make sure they are never exposed again.

Seth saying, “There's a lot of variables that I don't know, and I don't think they know either and there needs to be more research done and I want it to be safe for us and the entire township.”

Township officials say both wells still have testing to be done before they are added to the system and that the earliest the grand rogue park well could be added is December of 2025.

