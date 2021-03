DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team alongside the Michigan Department of Corrections conducted a probation check on Halstead St. in Dowagiac to find methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

The suspect, 45, is pending arraignment on charges in the 4th district court. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line.