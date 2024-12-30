Presidents Carter and Ford's connection through life and death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President Jimmy Carter was from the South but did have ties to West Michigan. That strong bond to our state came through his friendship with President Gerald R. Ford.

Ford and Carter had a heated presidential race back in ’76. However, after Carter won, the two formed a friendship.

Their bond was so strong that the former presidents asked each other to speak at their funerals. Carter fulfilled that promise in Grand Rapids in 2007.

“As President, I relished his sound advice, and he often, although I must say reluctantly, departed from the prevailing opinion of his political party. We enjoyed each other's private company," Carter shared. "And he and I commented often that when we were traveling somewhere in an automobile or airplane, we hated to reach our destination because we enjoyed the private times that we had together."

Ford Leadership Forum Director for the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, Jeff Polet, explains that despite President Ford passing 18 years before Carter, he still had some words prepared for his friend.

“As I understand it, Ford did write a eulogy for Carter. Carter wrote and delivered [Ford's] eulogy," Polet explained. "So my understanding is that there is a eulogy written that Ford himself did write, and Ford's son Steve will be delivering it at the funeral."

The Gerald R. Ford Library and Museum is planning to put up a commemorative display in the lobby titled ‘Remembering President Jimmy Carter.’ It’ll feature campaign buttons and photographs of Ford and Carter from the ’76 election and through their post-presidential friendship.

There will also be memorial books to sign. The display opens on Monday.

Meanwhile, top Michigan officials are remembering Carter’s legacy.

President Carter was a good man and exemplary American who set a powerful example for all of us over the course of his long life. He rose from peanut farmer to president, serving in the U.S. Navy, the state legislature, and as Governor of Georgia along the way. In the White House, President Carter brokered peace, established the Departments of Energy and Education, advocated for solar energy, and doubled the amount of land for national parks and wildlife refuges. After serving as the most powerful person on the planet, he dedicated decades of his life to helping those around the world who had the least. He helped build thousands of homes with Habitat for Humanity, and established the Carter Center, focused on health and human rights. And he made time to preach from his community pulpit on Sundays. President Carter lived an impressive life, driven by fundamental core values that so many of us share: faith, patriotism, and love.



My thoughts are with his family. (D) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

America and the world have lost a truly incredible leader. Thank you President Carter for showing all of us what it means to lead with your values both in and out of public service. You showed us what "faith and works" really mean. (D) Sen. Debbie Stabenow

President Carter was a shining example of a principled, compassionate leader. Through an extraordinary life that began over a century ago in small town in Georgia, he gave decades of service to his country as a Navy officer, governor, president and humanitarian. With his hands-on contributions to Habitat for Humanity, the creation of the Carter Center and other charitable works- and his powerful advocacy for peace and democracy around the world—He exemplified leadership through service. That legacy of humility and commitment makes President Carter maybe the most successful former president in our nation's history.





May his memory be a blessing. (D) Senator-elect Elissa Slotkin

Natalie and I are saddened to learn that former President Jimmy Carter has passed away. Our hearts and prayers go out during this time of loss to the Carter Family as well as to those who served our nation as part of the Carter Administration. (R) Rep. Bill Huizenga

