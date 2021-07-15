President Biden approves disaster declaration for June flooding in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration in Michigan due to the flooding and severe storms that hit the area last month on June 25-26.

It comes just two days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested the federal disaster declaration from the White House.

With the declaration, federal funding will now be available to people in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. That includes grants for temporary homes and home repairs, low-cost loans and other programs for business owners.

“President Biden’s declaration opens up critical resources to help Michigan residents recover from this disaster,” Whitmer said in a press release. “The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw County residents who suffered damage to their homes, loss of personal property, and faced unimaginable stress. With the resources we will receive thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we will put Michiganders first and help our communities recover and rebuild.”

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at https://www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.