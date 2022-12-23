Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads, multiple crashes reported

WEST MICHIGAN — A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.

Michigan State Police reported shutdowns on I-94 Friday morning after a number of crashes in Van Buren and Berrien counties.

One of the crashes involved nine semis, another involved a patrol vehicle being hit, and most recently MSP reported a 7-car pileup.

Michigan State Police posted a video of the crash involving nine semis in Watervliet Township in Berrien County.

Multiple crashes reported on i-94

Just after 12:30 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers in Grand Rapids reported a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a semi and a postal vehicle.

Michigan State Police

The driver of the postal truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Michigan State Police

Around that same time, Michigan State Police announced northbound US-131 was closed at 84th due to a 10-12 car crash. MSP says no injuries have been reported.

