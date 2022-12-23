Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads, multiple crashes reported

WEST MICHIGAN — A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
Michigan State Police reported shutdowns on I-94 Friday morning after a number of crashes in Van Buren and Berrien counties.
One of the crashes involved nine semis, another involved a patrol vehicle being hit, and most recently MSP reported a 7-car pileup.
Michigan State Police posted a video of the crash involving nine semis in Watervliet Township in Berrien County.
Just after 12:30 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers in Grand Rapids reported a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a semi and a postal vehicle.
The driver of the postal truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Around that same time, Michigan State Police announced northbound US-131 was closed at 84th due to a 10-12 car crash. MSP says no injuries have been reported.