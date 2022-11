WXMI — Wednesday's Powerball hit $1.2 billion after no one hit the winning numbers Monday, making it the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the second-largest in the Powerball's 30-year history.

Here are Wednesday's winning numbers: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23.

READ MORE: Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion for first time in 6 years

The cash option for Wednesday's jackpot is nearly $597 million.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube