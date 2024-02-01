POSSE and survivors withdraw lawsuit against MSU in Nassar case

EAST LANSING, Mich. — POSSE, a parent group formed following the Larry Nassar sex assault scandal, and the sister survivors withdrew their lawsuit against Michigan State University Wednesday.

This came after the December 15th vote by the MSU Board of Trustees to release 6,000 documents related to the Nassar case.

After nearly six years of calls for transparency by the survivors, the documents were released to the Attorney General's Office.

The board had previously withheld the documents for claiming attorney-client privilege.

The lawsuit that was filed in July alleged the board violated the law by making decision about releasing the documents out of public view and violating FOIA laws.

The group is calling on the Attorney General's Office to ensure the university is fully transparent and held accountable.