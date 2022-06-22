Portage's Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park to be held this Friday

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks & Recreation has announced the return of two Portage events. Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park will both be held on Friday, June 24.

Friday at the Flats will be held at the Celery Flats Pavilion from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Guests will be able to choose dinner and dessert options from food vendors including Specialty Cheesecake and Dessert Company, Scott’s Pig Roast, Blue Plate, and Curry in a Hurry. The event will also include live music. Dana Scott will perform starting at 4:45 p.m. Flylite Gemini will perform towards the end of the event.

City of Portage 2022 Movies in the Park

Movies in the Park will be held at Celery Flats Historical Area. The movie will begin playing at dark, around 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair for lawn seating. The movie shown will be 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. It was directed by Jake Kasdan. The film is a sequel to both 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the original 1995 Jumanji film, which starred Robin Williams. The Jumanji film series is based on the 1981 children’s book written and illustrated by Grand Rapids native Chris Van Allsburg. Van Allsburg is also well known for writing and illustrating the 1985 children’s book The Polar Express. The book was later adapted into a 2004 animated film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks. Van Allsburg’s other books include 1979’s The Garden of Abdul Gasazi, 1983’s The Wreck of the Zephyr, 1991’s The Wretched Stone, and 2002’s Zathura. Zathura was later adapted into the 2004 film Zathura: A Space Adventure, which was directed by Jon Favreau. Van Allsburg’s latest book Queen of the Falls was released in 2011.

Both Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park will be held on Friday, June 24. More information on the events can be found on the City of Portage, Michigan’s Facebook page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube