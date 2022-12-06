Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage

LANSING, Mich. — It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.

It's called Ozempic, and for some people with type 2 diabetes, the once weekly injection is a game changer.

The drug helps the body to use the insulin it already makes and curbs the appetite.

But Ozempic also helps with weight loss, and that's why so many folks are scrambling to take it.

"Oh my God. I can eat my burgers, my fries and my malts and just inject myself once a week and look like Jennifer Aniston! Who wouldn't want in on that? I mean that's the buzz, that's the Hollywood buzz," said cardiologist Joel Kahn.

The problem is that with the "buzz" comes increased demand making it hard for pharmacies to fill these prescriptions for people need the weekly injections to maintain good blood sugar levels.

Some doctors like Kahn, think drugs like Ozempic are getting in the way of people becoming healthier for real.

"Let's give a shoutout for the concept that you can reverse type 2 diabetes. Don't get stuck in the mindset that we're managing your diabetes," said Kahn.

We did reach out to the company that makes Ozempic to ask about the shortage, they provided this emailed statement: